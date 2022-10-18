North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police

Police reveal a possible motive in a 26-year-old man's murder Monday in North Richland Hills

By NBC DFW Staff

The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say.

North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was found shot dead in a parking lot near the 1600 block of Weyland Drive Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old suspect was fatally wounded hours later by police in Southlake after he pointed a gun at the officers, police said. His name has also not yet been released.

"Our Victim Assistance team is working to ensure the victim's family and girlfriend get the support they need following this traumatic incident," police said.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

