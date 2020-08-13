North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills FD Battle Blaze

The North Richland Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at the 4900 block of Tamra Court Wednesday evening.

According to the fire department, the initial call was of a large fire behind a residence that appeared to be coming from a propane tank. When responders arrived at the scene, the fire had spread to the rear of the residence at the fence line.

Richland Hills, Watauga, Haltom City, Bedford and Grapevine fire departments aided in confining the fire.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

