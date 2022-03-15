North Richland Hills Center For Domestic Violence Victims, Families In Need, Burglarized

A North Richland Hills center for victims of domestic violence and families in need was burglarized, the organization leader and police say.

The Battered Women’s Foundation located on Willman Ave. in North Richland Hills serves about 2,000 people, according to executive director Angie Wehrer. Surveillance cameras caught a man rummaging through their facility around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’re still doing a complete inventory of what’s missing but as of right now,” Wehrer said. “They’ve taken clothing, they’ve taken tools, they’ve taken food. They’ve taken basically anything that was small enough that they could.”

Wehrer said the thief also got away with extra security cameras that were meant to be installed on Wednesday.

“Without enough food, without enough clothing and stuff, we have to go out and purchase things that everyone may need. I can’t have someone come up and say, I’m hungry, I’m cold…and not have anything to give them,” she said.

Parts of the facility have been under construction for months. Wehrer said when her construction crews finished their work on Monday evening, it’s possible they forgot to lock a door.

“A gust of wind came through in our storms and blew our very back warehouse door open,” she said.

Carissa Katekaru with the North Richland Hills Police Department confirmed they are investigating the burglary and the suspect entered the facility through an unsecured door, though it’s unclear whether it was blown open by Monday night’s storms.

“At this point in the investigation, we have no reason to believe there’s anyone else involved,” Katekaru said Tuesday. “We’d like to remind the public that if you see something, say something. If you’re out and about and something doesn’t look right, just give us a call.”

Wehrer said she can’t understand why someone would steal from their foundation, given how willing they are to help people in need.

“If you just needed food, if you needed clothes, you could have came here and knocked on our door, left a note on our door and said 'listen, this is how you get a hold of me,'” she said. “If these people really, truly needed, don’t they realize they’re taking it from other people who truly need it as well?”

The foundation is always monetary donations or clothing and food, she added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Richland Hills police.