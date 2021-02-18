North Fort Worth Water Boil Order Could Be Lifted Friday

A boil water order in North Fort Worth and several smaller towns nearby impacting about 300,000 homes and businesses could be lifted as early as Friday but the exact timetable is unclear, city officials said Thursday.

Other boil advisories, including West Fort Worth and Arlington, may not be rescinded until at least Saturday.

A state official said the water is unsafe to drink for 13 million Texans – nearly half the state.

In North Fort Worth, the city has opened a number of distribution sites at fire stations and at a middle school where people can get free bottled water.

Thousands of drivers showed up.

"It's been an experience. I've been driving around trying to find water,” one woman said Thursday.

In neighborhoods still digging out from the cold and lucky enough to have power, there's no drinkable water – and bottled water is hard to find in any store.

"Just dealing with the water is tricky, you know,” said Jennifer Flory, a North Fort Worth mother of three. “You want to make sure you're not making anybody sick and keeping everybody healthy in the house. It's not an easy or fun thing to do I guess."

City Council member Cary Moon represents North Fort Worth.

"Never should a Fort Worth resident be thirsty or be cold. And those are calls we are taking in our office, 'I am thirsty. I am cold.' And that should not happen in Fort Worth," said Moon.

The city's water department blames the problem in North Fort Worth on a power outage that knocked out a major treatment facility and a perfect storm of other weather-related issues.

Moon said the city and the state need to study what went wrong and fix it.

"We're going to make corrections to make sure this doesn't happen again,” he said.