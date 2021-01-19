North Dallas Zip Codes Lead Number of Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccines Received

Dallas County compiled a list of the zip codes that have accounted for the first 3,000 people to get vaccinated that the Dallas Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine mega site.

There has been criticism from County Commissioner John Wiley Price and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. They expressed concern that more minorities had not been getting vaccines at the locations.

As of Saturday, Jan. 15, zip code 75230 (North Dallas’ Walnut Hill area) saw the most people get vaccines from Fair Park. It was followed by 75225 (University Park). The third most-served zip code population was 75248 (Far North Dallas near Addison).

There has an outreach effort to underway to minority neighborhoods and South Dallas.