Dallas

North Dallas Zip Codes Lead Number of Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccines Received

There has an outreach effort to underway to minority neighborhoods and South Dallas

By Larry Collins

Dallas County compiled a list of the zip codes that have accounted for the first 3,000 people to get vaccinated that the Dallas Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine mega site.

There has been criticism from County Commissioner John Wiley Price and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. They expressed concern that more minorities had not been getting vaccines at the locations.

As of Saturday, Jan. 15, zip code 75230 (North Dallas’ Walnut Hill area) saw the most people get vaccines from Fair Park. It was followed by 75225 (University Park). The third most-served zip code population was 75248 (Far North Dallas near Addison).

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 6 hours ago

More Vaccines on the Way to Fair Park Mega Site in Dallas

There has an outreach effort to underway to minority neighborhoods and South Dallas.

This article tagged under:

Dallascoronaviruscovid-19 vaccineFair Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us