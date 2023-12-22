North Dallas Mega-Church Watermark Still Pursuing South Dallas Campus

Leadership at the big Watermark Church in North Dallas said they are not walking away from a South Dallas campus, despite a stinging rebuke from City of Dallas leadership.

An official said Watermark is still deciding how to respond to the Dec. 13 rezoning rejection for a 12-acre middle school campus the church purchased on South Second Avenue four years ago.

Nothing outside the former Pearl Anderson Middle School building Friday suggested it was about to celebrate Christmas.

Neighbor Carolyn Williams had Christmas decorations outside her home across the street from the former school.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“They cleaned it up a lot. They put a lot in it,” Williams said.

Through a front window, it was evident that something was happening inside the building, that may be preparation for a planned Christmas Eve Watermark Church service.

Williams said she has seen weekly Watermark Sunday services and Bible study on Wednesdays and has seen other services like food provided for the South Dallas community, with resources from the wealthy North Dallas church on LBJ Freeway.

“It’s coming from that place, the other church, so yes,” Williams said.

In the past, critics cited confusion over multiple Watermark entities that were mentioned during several years of neighborhood discussion for the property.

Watermark's precise plans for requested mixed-use walkable urban neighborhood zoning instead of school zoning were never made clear to neighbors, according to Pastor Todd Atkins with the South Dallas Fair Park Coalition, a group of other churches.

“Although this question has been the subject of many public and community meetings, the answer to this question remains vague and constantly changing,” Atkins said. “This lack of a clear partner makes it hard to determine who the decision makers are and who has all the information about Watermark’s desired uses of the property.”

Atkins was one of several public speakers opposed to the rezoning at the December 13th meeting.

Two said they were Watermark members, including Andrea Rush who said she served at the South Dallas campus.

“The reality is that Watermark is a business and does not operate like a church,” Rush said. “They guard their interests. They build their brand. They’re protecting their image and they manage members like employees.”

Several Dallas City Council Members spoke against the Watermark request.

“You can’t come into communities with this imperialistic mindset, building your empire, and disrespecting the people. This is not the great white hope. That’s how we perceive that,” Council Member Carolyn King Arnold said.

West Dallas Councilman Omar Narvaez said residents of Black and Brown communities expect cooperation from applicants.

“You don’t want to get to know us. You want to shove something into our community without making us a partner,” Narvaez said. “They don’t need saving. They need partners.”

Councilman Adam Bazaldua represents the neighborhood around the Watermark South Dallas campus.

“There’s been too much gray area. There’s been too many questions unanswered,” Bazaldua said. “I encourage the applicant to get back to the drawing board, to do what is necessary to earn trust within the community.”

The rezoning request was denied without prejudice, meaning the applicant is free to try again.

Watermark Communications Director Caitlin Van Wagoner replied to an NBC5 request for comment on the case with an email statement:

“Regarding the recent rezoning request that failed to pass the Dallas City Council, we are assessing and will determine the next steps in the new year.

Our South Dallas campus looks forward to hosting our neighbors for Christmas Eve services. We are grateful to be part of the South Dallas community and anticipate years of fruitful partnerships and ministry together.”

Watermark representatives said in the past that the rezoning request was to allow expanded services for the South Dallas community. It would have allowed the construction of new housing on land once used as middle school athletic fields.

Williams said she is comfortable with how the site is being used now and supports the City Council's decision to deny a rezoning request.

“Exactly, and I’d like to see what they’re talking about myself, you know? I wouldn’t just say, ‘Oh that’s fine.’ I want to see exactly because if it’s not going to improve it, I don’t think it would be a good thing,” Williams said.

Watermark Church in North Dallas was founded in 1999. The church website claims weekly attendance has grown to 9,000 people.