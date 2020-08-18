North Dallas Apartment Fire Leaves 8 Apartments Uninhabitable

An apartment fire in North Dallas is mostly contained, Dallas Fire-Rescue said, but will leave 8 apartments uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported in the afternoon fire at the Bel Air Park apartment complex on 3737 Timberglen Road.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, DFR said.

At approximately 5:08 p.m., DFR responded to a structure fire call at the apartment complex.

According to DFR, firefighters moved in for a quick attack but were pulled out of the building after smoke and fire began showing through the roof of the building.

In a second-alarm response, two aerial ladders were deployed to fight the fire.

DFR said the fire is mostly contained, although firefighters will remain until all hot spots are extinguished.

Eight apartments will likely be left uninhabitable as a result of the fire, DFR said.