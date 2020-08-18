Dallas

North Dallas Apartment Fire Leaves 8 Apartments Uninhabitable

No injuries have been reported, Dallas Fire-Rescue said

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An apartment fire in North Dallas is mostly contained, Dallas Fire-Rescue said, but will leave 8 apartments uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported in the afternoon fire at the Bel Air Park apartment complex on 3737 Timberglen Road.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, DFR said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 17

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 2 hours ago

Tarrant County Considering Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes

At approximately 5:08 p.m., DFR responded to a structure fire call at the apartment complex.

According to DFR, firefighters moved in for a quick attack but were pulled out of the building after smoke and fire began showing through the roof of the building.

In a second-alarm response, two aerial ladders were deployed to fight the fire.

DFR said the fire is mostly contained, although firefighters will remain until all hot spots are extinguished.

Eight apartments will likely be left uninhabitable as a result of the fire, DFR said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us