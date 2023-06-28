Norma's Café offering a deal to diners at 5 locations

Comfort food favorite Norma's Cafe has a deal for diners.

On Wednesday, June 28, a chicken fried steak platter is just $2.

The Dallas institution is celebrating its 67th birthday and rolling back the price to the 1950s.

To make the deal sweeter, the five locations will donate proceeds from sales of the chicken fried steak platter to the Birthday Party Project. The nonprofit is dedicated to bringing joy to children experiencing homelessness.\

Norma's cafe will donate 67 pies to Dallas first responders to thank them for their service.

The original Norma's Oak Cliff in 1956 and expanded to lccations now in North Dallas, on Park Lane, in Frisco and Plano.