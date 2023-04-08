Nordstrom Northpark Threat Unsubstantiated, Police Say; Center Remains Open

Nordstrom at NorthPark Center in Dallas was evacuated due to a possible threat on Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unconfirmed threat.

Sources told NBC 5 that the store was being evacuated and the rest of the mall is operating like normal.

"NorthPark is aware of the situation involving threats to several area Nordstrom stores. Out of an abundance of caution, Nordstrom NorthPark is closed at this time as DPD investigates."

Shortly after investigating, DPD confirmed the threat to Nordstrom NorthPark was unsubstantiated. The center remains open for normal business hours.