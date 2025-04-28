Crime and Courts

Nonprofit ‘Unlocking Doors' goal is to help community by helping former criminal offenders

Unlocking Doors works with 'background-friendly' apartment complexes and employers in Dallas to help give former criminal offenders a chance to reintegrate

By Noelle Walker

Finding housing and a job can be a challenge when there is a criminal past. Unlocking Doors helps former offenders find resources to get their lives back on track.

Newlyweds Renee and Joseph Nash have jobs and a small apartment in Dallas. That's no small feat. Both of them have done time for crimes in their past.

"I went down a hard road. I made some really bad choices," Renee Nash said. "I made a mistake. I'm still human. I have needs. I'm still a person. It's OK."

Nash and her husband met at the Dallas Transitional Center after getting out on parole. Finding housing and jobs were at the top of their 'to-do' lists. That can be a challenge with a criminal record. They got help from the nonprofit Unlocking Doors.

"What we did is we provided a reference list of different locations of different apartment complexes," Unlocking Doors Founder/CEO Christina Melton Crain said. "Then Joseph, on his own, went about finding the place."

"No one's perfect," Joseph Nash said. "So, me being given a second chance, I was grateful."

Unlocking Doors works with 'background-friendly' apartment complexes and employers like Ruthie's Cafe in Dallas to help give former criminal offenders a chance to reintegrate and be a productive member of the community.

Melton Crain said it's a fiscal issue, saving the community money on keeping people in jail or prison. It's also a public safety issue.

"Because if I have a good-paying job, if I have a place to live, if I know where my next meal is coming from, if I can really succeed in life, I'm not going to even think about that criminal activity again," Melton Crain said.

The Nashes also support and encourage each other to be better, and set goals higher.

"I believe in second chances," Joseph said. "Don't give up," Renee added.

