Nonprofit Provides Emergency Relief Fund To Help Individuals Impacted by Winter Storm

Nonprofit, United Way of Tarrant County, is providing an emergency relief fund with the help of donations from the community to provide for those heavily impacted by the recent winter storms.

“This week’s storms have devastated and disrupted the lives of so many of our Tarrant County friends and neighbors, and lives are at risk because of the lack of power, heat and water,” President and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, Leah King said.

The nonprofit is stepping in to help and is inviting the Tarrant County community to help as well.

“We are asking for the public’s help with donations so we can quickly distribute funds to the areas with the greatest needs.”

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Emergency Relief Fund will provide a variety of resources such as assistance for food, utility bills, rent, hotels and housing solutions, plumbing/flooding repairs, as well as other emergency needs.

United Way ensures that 100% of the donations go toward the selected agency or cause.

Donations can be made here.