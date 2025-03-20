Nonprofit plans memorial park to honor fallen Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks

Taylor Toynes says he started thinking of ways to honor the life of Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks in the immediate weeks following his death.

"It's important that people can come in and sit down with what took place but also see hope,” Toynes said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The founder of 'For Oak Cliff' said fundraising efforts started earlier this year for a memorial park at the nonprofit's location at 907 E. Ledbetter Drive.

"I think it’s important for it to be here because of the events that happened here," Toynes said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Burks was parked at 'For Oak Cliff,' completing work in his patrol car and waiting for his next assignment when the rookie officer was ambushed by a suspect in August 2024.

Two other Dallas PD officers were shot by the suspect responding to the scene. Both survived but Sr. Cpl. Karissa David was left blind in both eyes.

Burks worked as a teacher for 17 years before changing careers and entering law enforcement in his early 40's.

Toynes says the memorial park will honor his life as an educator, athlete and public servant with spaces for play, reflection and artwork.

“It’s not just something that people walk up to and see but it's also something that people can interact with and have fun and learn and build community at the same time," Toynes said.

Toynes said 'For Oak Cliff' did not move forward with the project until it had support from both Burks' mother and the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas PD said Thursday in a statement Burks' unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the city made a lasting impact.

"Officer Burks’ legacy will forever remain etched in the heart of the city he loved, and he will always be remembered as a true hero," a spokesperson said.

"We are honored to see Officer Burks’ memory live on through the legacy he left behind."

Toynes said he estimates the project will be completed in three phases and will cost upwards of $300,000 to complete.

"I have faith in the city of Dallas and the philanthropic community here," Toynes said.

The fundraising effort is ongoing through the Community Foundations of Texas and the North Texas Giving Day campaign.