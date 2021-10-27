Nonprofit Plans Lakefront Park to Boost Economy in East Fort Worth

A local nonprofit believes an undeveloped stretch of land along Lake Arlington could be key to revitalizing part of east Fort Worth.

It’s an eight-acre site just off the 6000 block of Wilbarger street. It's called the Living Waters Park. If you visit the site, there's not much there yet, but students at UT Arlington created a master plan for the land that includes space for a marina, amphitheater, yacht club and educational facilities for children.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Living Waters is raising money to develop the space into an educational and entertainment attraction with potential to draw more investment to the community.

“It's an underserved area band we need to turn that around. This can be the catalyst for the development of the entire east side of Fort Worth. Because once one entity comes here, then others will come,” said Living Waters Advisory Council member Martha Dent.

The project is estimated to cost about $8 million. Living Waters is partnering with several companies, local governments, and environmentalists to develop the park. Leaders have received and are working on securing grant funding.

On Friday, the nonprofit is hosting a Luau fundraiser. The mayor of Arlington and several other community leaders are set to attend. You can learn more about the project and fundraising event here.