Nonprofit Launches Campaign to Donate A/C Units to Vulnerable Families Amid Heatwave

A North Texas nonprofit is racing to help people who are suffering through this brutal heat in their homes.

Servolution is working to raise $5,000 for Operation Be Cool. The group has already helped 18 families in need of working air conditioning units.

So far, the community is stepping up to help. Servolution shared photos on its Facebook page that highlight community members dropping off donations and volunteers helping seniors, veterans and other families in need with repairs.

The nonprofit serves families across Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.

Founder Jason Malewiski says the group is looking to welcome aboard as many partners and sponsors as they can because the need in the community continues growing.

"Try to improve people's quality of life. I think that's simply put, right? I'm from Wisconsin. So, this heat is absolutely miserable for me. But for our elderly folks for our disabled folks, people that are homebound and can't afford to fix their window units or replace them or their HVAC system. This is terrible living conditions right now," said Malewiski.