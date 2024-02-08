Nonprofit holds workshop to help ‘dreamers' navigate DACA and rising fees

Millions of so-called "dreamers," undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. who came here as children with their parents, continue to look for ways to legalize their status.

Right now their only alternative is to continue renewing their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)permit to stay in the U.S., but permit prices continue to rise.

"I was about to graduate high school at the time I received DACA for the first time – and I’m now a practicing attorney," said attorney Emma Challott Barron.

Brought to the U.S. as a child, Barron has made sure to stay out of trouble, contribute to society and renew her DACA status every two years no matter the cost. Doing so protects Barron from deportation and allows her to legally work in the U.S.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Concern is mounting among "dreamers" like her because fees to secure this status have increased from $350 a decade ago to $485 now and $550 this April.

"That will be a financial strain on a lot of working-class individuals – and most DACA recipients are – and that’s the benefit we have through the program, to have a work permit," said Barron.

The North Texas Dream Team, a nonprofit immigrant youth-led grassroots group, fears the increase will continue to price some 'dreamers' out, leaving them without work permits, driver licenses and without protection from deportation.

They’re our neighbors, they're our coworkers, they're peers in our classrooms North Texas Dream Team volunteer Maria Garcia on DACA recipients

It all comes at a time when SB4, embroiled in a legal battle of its own, allows local and state law enforcement to arrest, jail and prosecute people suspected of entering the U.S. illegally and making it a state crime.

"For individuals that we've helped, who shared their experiences being a dreamer, there's obviously a lot of fear," said North Texas Dream Team volunteer Maria Garcia. "It's very unfortunate that people's existence lies on the very fact that individuals who are in power are validating their existence on the basis of status."

Garcia says to mitigate the increased cost of renewing DACA the North Texas Dream Team will hold a workshop on Feb. 24, 2024 at Dallas College's West Campus.

Volunteers and attorneys will help "dreamers" file paperwork and even provide financial assistance covering the current $485 fee as well as educating them of their rights under SB4 so they can continue the fight to stay in the only home they've ever known.

"To people who say that we don’t belong here, that we should go back – I reiterate this is my home this is the community that raised me and this is the community that I contribute to," said Barron.