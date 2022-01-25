Nonprofit Donates Shoes to Fort Worth Elementary School

The nonprofit Operation Warm helped students start the year off with a brand new pair of shoes.

Volunteers distributed approximately 200 new shoes to second-grade students at Kirkpatrick Elementary School in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.

Extra shoes will be delivered to a nearby campus, while fourth and fifth-grade students will receive free socks.

Kirkpatrick Elementary was among the campuses selected by Operation Warm to receive new shoes based on the campus demographics and needs.

"I definitely think it helps with their self-confidence, definitely think it focuses on the whole child. Meeting those basic needs is super important so students can come to campus and focus on their academics," said Kirkpatrick Elementary Principal, Nancy Atkinson.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that partners with the community to manufacture brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need.