Nonprofit Delivers Custom Donation Bags to Balch Springs Fire Victims

People impacted by the devastating Balch Springs fire are getting some much-needed support on Friday.

That fire destroyed 9 homes and damaged more than a dozen others earlier this week.

In addition to a massive community effort, a nonprofit group is making some important deliveries to displaced families.

All week, volunteers with Trusted World have been sorting donations of food, toiletries and clothes for the fire victims, packing up about $14,000 worth of supplies.

Founded in 2014, Trusted World processes public donations of clothing, food, and toiletries and routinely distributes them to more than 600 North Texas partners, including schools, law enforcement agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

The preparations in their Garland warehouse this week included custom-packed bags of clothing with a purpose.

“When these folks receive these bags, it’s like dignity in a bag,” said James Rose, a spokesperson for Trusted World. “Because the items that they receive are high-quality, size-specific, age-appropriate items that they’re proud to wear.”

The first big delivery of the day was made at a hotel in Mesquite, where Wanda Blanchett Ware and many other displaced families are currently staying temporarily.

“My home burned completely down. It was a total destruction,” she told NBC 5.

When the fire broke out, her son was at home sleeping after a late night work shift. She was able to rush home in the middle of her day to wake him and evacuate both her son and dogs out of the house.

“A spirit, something just told me to go home. And I’m glad I did,” she said. “It just happened so fast. It was a very scary moment.”

After a difficult week, she said she was happy to see more signs of hope from the community.

“The donations are wonderful because we don’t have anything. I’m still wearing my flip-flops that I had when this all happened. I’ve worn them so much now so they’re worn out. So this is right on time,” Ware said. “This is great. Thank you to the community for all of that you have provided for us.”

The Soto family of five were all able to evacuate their home safely before it burned down. They have multiple children who will be starting school in Mesquite ISD soon, now with some fresh clothes and more supplies.

“It’s been really tough. We’ve just been doing a lot to get started on a new home,” said 9th grader Rafael Soto.

The custom-packed donations are being handed directly to at least 40 individuals who are staying in hotels and relatives’ homes throughout the area. A Trusted World van personally made the deliveries on Friday, with some donations going to the American Red Cross, which is continuing efforts to support family members.

"Put yourself in their shoes. It’s a critical moment, it’s a moment when you feel great despair,” said Rose. “But how wonderful is it to realize that you’re surrounded by a community that cares enough. All the stuff you see in here comes from our community."

Trusted World continues to fulfill requests from nonprofits and other organizations that assist families in need across North Texas.

There are several churches and organizations helping the victims of the Balch Springs fire. If you want to help or learn more about getting involved, click here.