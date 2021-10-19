Nonprofit Continues Support for Residents Displaced by Apartment Explosion

From burglaries to fires and fear of homelessness -- the troubles continue for displaced residents of the apartments that were damaged and destroyed in last month's explosion in southern Dallas.

Besides the building that was destroyed, two other buildings had utilities cut off for safety reasons and damage repair, resulting in a total of about 200 people being pushed into displacement.

Tuesday marked the cutoff of when the city said it would pay for hotel stays for dozens who were unable to find temporary or alternative housing. However, nonprofits helping these families say city leaders are sticking to their word that no one will be pushed out from their hotels until every person is taken care of.

“Since the city of Dallas did give their word that they were going to be making sure that nobody was displaced, I’m definitely going to hold them to that. But I’m hoping that they do the right thing,” said Tramonica Brown, founder of Not My Son, the local organization taking the lead with other nonprofits in bringing supplies and resources to residents.

Brown said they've been in close contact with the property owners and city, helping many people move on to new apartments. Others have been given vouchers to other housing, with some having their rent paid until December.

Brown added there are still about 60 people left who are either waiting to get back into their units at Highland Hills Apartments or waiting for new housing.

A recent email sent to residents by the management company said it's still evaluating those damaged buildings and making exterior repairs before residents can move back in.

The city of Dallas said that while it has covered the cost for hotel stays, the property owner is ultimately responsible for paying it. In a statement to NBC 5 on Monday, the city clarified that displaced tenants will continued to be sheltered until they can safely return home.

NBC 5 has reached out to Odin Properties, the company that manages the apartments, for clarity on what their plans are for residents still in limbo for housing. We have not heard back.

Either way, Not My Son said it needs donations and volunteers to continue helping residents for long the haul. Click here for more information on getting involved.

"We get to go on, but somebody has to hold the torch until we get the majority – at least those in crisis – we need to make sure we're taken care of because it's not their fault or any of this happened,” said Brown. “We’re working with everybody to make sure that we can get the proper dosage of whatever we need to each person – and that each case can be closed with the intent that everything they needed to be solved, is solved. And even then, they have another pathway to something greater."

Still, the stories of struggle are starting to add up despite everything these residents have been through. Displaced residents have reported incidents of burglaries in their homes over the past week, while the damaged buildings are vacant for repairs.

"Miss Tilley, one of the residents that I hold near and dear, she has 11 children. Not only did they break into her house one day but the next day, they came and set her car on fire,” said Brown. "Another lady, Miss Bianca, her son is a cancer patient. And she's doing the very best she can as far as going back-and-forth to work, making sure that her child has everything that he needs on top of her other children that she has."

Brown said TVs, game consoles and other valuables were taken from apartments.

Dallas police said they've arrested one man and have increased patrols to the area to coincide with private security provided by the property owners.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is also still looking for leads on the case of a vehicle that was set on fire.

Meantime, two Dallas firefighters severely injured in the blast – Cpt. Chris Gadomiski and Ron Hall – are still in the hospital. However, DFR said told they continue to make progress. Another firefighter was discharged Friday.