Nonprofit, Churches and Businesses Partner to Feed Thousands in Grand Prairie

Thousands of cars lined up for a food distribution at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie Sunday. Agape Connect partnered with local businesses and churches to acquire food, and even heavy equipment to help with the giveaway.

It was a massive effort to feed families affected by COVID-19.

An endless sea of vehicles crisscrossed the parking lot, filing into an assembly line of waiting volunteers.

Within seconds, they loaded boxes of fruits, vegetables and non-perishable items into trunks.

Just as one person drove off, another car took its place.

“I believe it’s about 3,000 cars that we have queued in," said Gerson Hernández, executive director for Agape Connect.

Hernandez was at Lone Star Park before the sun rose -- well before the 10 a.m. start time -- and he wasn’t alone.

“I thought I was the first one here at 4:30 in the morning. Someone was here at 4 in the morning already waiting to receive groceries,” Hernández said.

Some grateful recipients expressed their thanks in Spanish.

Some of them said it was their first time to go to a food distribution event.

Hernández said the sight of thousands getting fed touched his heart.

“It’s on an emotional level to me, because I know what it’s like to grow up being hungry. I know what it’s like to sleep in the back of a trunk and under a church pew,” he said.

The free food giveaway is feeding families, and most of all, nourishing their spirits.

Agape Connect is working to do more food distributions in the future because the need is growing.