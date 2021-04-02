Dallas

Non-Profits Hold Drive-Thru Easter Parade for West Dallas Families

About 50 cars with about 200 children and adults came through the hour-long parade in West Dallas

By Noelle Walker

The COVID-19 pandemic has made drive-thru events common-place. From vaccines, to birthdays, to holidays and Easter is no exception. NBC 5's Noelle Walker shows how some Dallas non-profits are helping vulnerable families celebrate the holiday.
NBC 5 News

Easter celebrations are a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's definitely different," said Shermelia Drummer of Dallas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drummer was part of the Easter festivities in West Dallas; one of the decorated cars lined up outside the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

marisela botello valadez 46 mins ago

Third Arrest Made in Dallas Murder of Seattle Woman

"Just having a parade drive-thru," Keri Pettis said. Pettis is the director of Buckner West Dallas Family Hope Center. "We wanted the families to know that even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, even though there's a lot of uncertain things, we wanted them to know Buckner was certain."

Buckner Family Hope Centers are part of Buckner North Texas, a faith-based ministry for vulnerable families, children, and seniors.

On Friday the organization, along with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and Mercy Street, held the drive-thru Easter parade. Participants got Easter baskets, toys, free lunches, and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

"It's Good Friday," Drummer said. "And so we still want to have a good time, regardless of what's going on in the world. We still need to have some positivity."

"Very hard," Gisela Hernandez said summing up how the year has been for her and her children.

The Hernandez' car was decked out with Easter decorations to look like a bunny.

"Honestly, it helps us in our hearts," Hernandez said. "But it helps us psychologically without them even knowing."

"Hoping for change, and it will come soon," Drummer said. "But obviously not today."

This article tagged under:

DallasEasterGOOD FRIDAY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us