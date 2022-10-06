Fort Worth

Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee Awaits Friday Reveal

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Friday morning

By Noelle Walker

Friday is a big day for Fort Worth's own Opal Lee.

The civil rights activist and "Grandmother of Juneteenth" will celebrate her 96th birthday on Friday. She could also add another accomplishment to her resume:

Lee is among the 343 candidates for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

"I was stunned," Lee said about hearing she was a candidate for the distinguished prize. "I was so sure that they made a mistake! I was humbled by that."

Lee was on a decadeslong mission to make Juneteenth, the day that enslaved people in Galveston found out they were free, a national holiday. Last year, Congress passed the bill and President Joe Biden signed it into law.

"It was the bomb," Lee said, laughing. "I think about all the people who have sacrificed, all the people who have been a part of this, and I keep telling folks; it's not a 'me thing,' it's a 'we thing.' Freedom is for everybody."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the Nobel Peace Prize winner at 11 a.m. local time on Friday, which is at 4 a.m. in North Texas.

"I'm looking forward to it," Lee said, adding that she had a "Santa Claus-length" list of things she wants to do with the prize money if she wins.

Lee has no plans to slow down. She said she wants to keep fighting disparities in housing, food insecurity, climate change and other issues. Lee says everyone can do something.

"I want them to make themselves a committee of one. Change somebody's mind," Lee said. "People's minds can be changed. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love."

