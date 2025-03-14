‘No viable path forward' for Keller ISD to pursue split, board president says

Keller ISD officials say they cannot overcome a "major obstacle" in their plan to split the district into two and that there is no viable path forward.

In a letter shared Friday, Keller ISD school board president Charles Randklev and interim Superintendent Cory Wilson said fairly distributing the district's bond debt would require millions in additional funding that the district didn't have.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"After months of vetting, we've identified a major obstacle: managing our existing bond debt. The district currently carries over $700 million in debt from previous bonds. Under a reshaping scenario, distributing this old debt fairly would require tens of millions in additional funding -- resources we simply do not have," the district wrote. "This added financial burden would not best serve the Keller ISD students and community."

Randklev and Wilson wrote that while they recognize the benefits of reshaping the district, there is no viable path forward.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Despite this decision, we remain committed to identifying financial solutions that best serve Keller ISD students, teachers and families," officials said.

According to the district, those considerations will include bond planning, administrative, non-instructional and programmatic efficiencies and campus consolidation.

Several North Texas school districts have been forced to close and consolidate campuses as state funding for schools has not increased since 2019. This is despite increases in population and the addition of expensive legislated mandates around security upgrades on campuses statewide.

In January, Keller ISD school board Vice President John Birt told parents and community members who opposed the reshaping plan that if the district didn't split, it would be forced to make hard cuts.

"I'm going to ask them to start looking at what campuses are going to close, what campuses are going to get consolidated, and what teachers are going to be out of a job because this money doesn't fall out of thin air," said Birt.

A report commissioned by the district revealed in late January that splitting the district would not result in financial savings or impact. NBC 5 asked the district why the proposal to split was still under consideration, and they told us they had no response and no timeline for when we could get one.

On Friday, the district said it looks forward to collaborating with families and other community members as it moves forward.