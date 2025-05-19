Everyone is OK after a crash involving a Birdville ISD bus and a car on Monday morning, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department.

North Richland Hills FD said the crash occurred near Rufe Snow Drive and Harmonson Road and that no injuries were reported.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Parents were notified, and all students were cleared to attend class, according to Birdville ISD.

Officials did not release information on the other vehicle or the cause of the crash. It's unclear whether the crash occurred during a stop or which school the bus was headed toward.