Everyone is OK after a crash involving a Birdville ISD bus and a car on Monday morning, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department.
North Richland Hills FD said the crash occurred near Rufe Snow Drive and Harmonson Road and that no injuries were reported.
Parents were notified, and all students were cleared to attend class, according to Birdville ISD.
Officials did not release information on the other vehicle or the cause of the crash. It's unclear whether the crash occurred during a stop or which school the bus was headed toward.
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP