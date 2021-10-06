No School Until Tuesday for Timberview High School, Counseling Offered

The Mansfield Independent School District announced that students will not return to Mansfield Timberview High School until Tuesday after a shooting on campus Wednesday.

"It has been a devastating day" Mansfield ISD Statement

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Four people were injured, two people are still hospitalized, the suspected gunman is in custody.

Mansfield ISD said it's important that the community has time to heal, school has been canceled for Timberview High School and the Early College High School on Thursday. All after-school activities, including athletic events and games are also canceled.

Parent-teacher conferences that were planned for Friday will be rescheduled for a later date according to the district, and Monday was a student holiday reserved for staff development.

The district will provide counseling services in-person and virtually to students, staff and families Thursday "to help individuals begin to process what has happened."

Counseling will be offered Thursday at the following locations:

Word of Truth Church

8201 Webb Ferrell Rd, Arlington, TX 76002

Thursday, Oct. 7 starting at 7:25 a.m.

Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts

1110 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Thursday, Oct. 7 starting at 7:25 a.m.

Virtual Counseling - View the link here

Thursday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon

The school district also reminded students that support is available during non-school hours through Mansfield ISD's 24.7 Student Support service and that additional support is available through a free referral service for those with mental health or substance use issues.

As the investigation continues no one will have access to the campus until further notice.