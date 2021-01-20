No Protests or Riots at Texas Capitol, All Remained Calm on Wednesday

Extra law enforcement were pulled in and the Texas Capitol remained closed on Wednesday in preparation for the possibility of rowdy demonstrations, but all was calm.

After the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, the FBI warned state capitols of potential uprisings across the nation.

Since Saturday, the Texas State Capitol remained closed in anticipation of violent crowds during the week of the inauguration.

Austin Police said there were no known threats to the state capitol, but said they wanted to be prepared.

Wednesday morning, only a handful of people were outside the gates, including two sisters from Killeen who wanted to watch the inauguration from a historical landmark.

"I'm not going to lie, it just felt like I could exhale. I have been waiting for this day for four years and I just felt like today's the day," said Norma Luna, who is a supporter of President Biden. "Today's the day where we can get to unify, and just start new, I mean brand new. Looking forward to the future."

She and her sister Sylvia, are teachers and took the day off from work to drive to the Texas Capitol.

Sylvia thought other people would be there and was surprised there weren't more people.

"I think because of the security, maybe some people decided not to because of the security, but I'm grateful for the security because I think it was needed," said Sylvia. "I'm grateful for it, but it would have been nice to see more people out here, even if you are not a Biden supporter as I am, but it would have been nice to see, because it is our rights."

Steps from them was Jacob K., a man from the Waco area. He wore a hat supporting former President Trump.

"As somebody who loves history, who has numerous books at home, standing from like the French Revolution, so today, I just wanted to bear witness the history of things to see what was going to happen," said Jacob.

He expressed he didn't agree with the results of the election. Jacob thought more people would at the Texas Capitol, but said he was 'kind of glad' that things remained pretty quiet.

"I'm glad this is how it is, this is how it should be," said Jacob.

Jacob said now, he's just focusing on himself

"I got a truck payment I'm more focused on that right now. I mean, I will pay attention to what Biden is saying, you know, I'll listen to him, but I'm not going to support him," expressed Jacob.

That was the extent of the day outside the State Capitol, people expressing their different thoughts, opinions and ideas peacefully.

The Texas Capitol has had a heavy police presence since last Tuesday on opening day of the legislative session. It will reopen on Thursday.