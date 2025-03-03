No Oscar for North Texans but the nomination sets them apart

Three North Texans were among Hollywood's best and brightest at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Sing Sing, the prison drama written by Fort Worth's Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley from Dallas, was nominated for three awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Colman Domingo, Best Adapted Screenplay for Kwedar and Bentley, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield) and and Best Original Song for “Like A Bird” by Fort Worth's Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada of Laredo.



The film did not bring home any trophies, but the Dallas-Fort Worth trio of Alexander, Bentley, and Kwedar can forever call themselves Oscar nominees.



Their gratitude for hometown support runs deep. NBC5 asked Alexandar and Kwedar to send video messages for fans on Oscar night.



Here's what they told us:



"It's been a beautiful night, and very honored to celebrate all that makes Fort Worth special with our movie Sing Sing and with my co-nominee Abraham Alexander, also a Fort Worth native. We'll see you at the next one," Kwedar said.



"I just want to say thank you so much to the best city in the freaking world, for all the love that they've shared with me., I'm so excited and feel so inspired by you all. Thank you for the love you've shared," Alexander said.



For the first time in 80 years, the Academy did not feature live performances of the songs up for Best Original Song.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE