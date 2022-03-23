Dallas

No One Injured in Shooting Near Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas

NBCDFW.com

No injuries have been reported after shots were fired near a Dallas ISD high school on Tuesday, district officials said.

According to Dallas ISD, afternoon at dismissal at Woodrow Wilson High School, shots were fired outside of the school's football field.

Dallas ISD said no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Dallas ISD police immediately responded and began to investigate the incident to locate and identify the responsible individuals.

Additional police will be present on the Woodrow Wilson High School campus tomorrow, Dallas ISD said.

This article tagged under:

Dallasshootingdallas isd
