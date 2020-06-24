No Longer Free, DART's Bishop Arts Streetcar to Charge $1 Fare

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will begin charging a $1 one-way fare for the streetcar that runs between downtown Dallas and the Bishop Arts District, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

The fare was approved by the Dallas City Council in 2018, and at the time, DART officials estimated that the fare would bring in an estimated $133,000 in revenue.

The revenue will be implemented into DART's current payment collection system and fare structure to be used towards operations and maintenance, according to DART.

Officials also projected that the fare would cause a drop of around 20,000 of the 151,500 annual streetcar riders.

The route, owned by the city but operated by DART, stretches 2.5 miles and stops six times between the EBJ Union Station and the historic Bishop Arts District.

The $1 fee will be included in any valid DART pass.

The streetcar opened in April 2015 free of charge after the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded a $23 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant to build the streetcar in December 2010.