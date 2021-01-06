KELLER

No Injuries Reported in Structure Fire Near Keller Learning Center

No other structures were impacted by the fire, and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

The Keller Fire Department has put out a structure fire outside of the Keller Learning Center.

According to the Keller Fire Department, the fire occurred in a portable building at 250 North College Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Fire officials said they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the building on the campus property and advised people to avoid the area.

No other structures were impacted by the fire, and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

According to Keller ISD, this incident is not expected to impact Wednesday's schedule for Keller Learning Center students.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

