Fort Worth

No Injuries Reported in Drive-By Shootings at Two Fort Worth Fire Department Buildings

fort worth fire truck ladder
NBC 5 News

Firefighters were unharmed after a shooting at several Fort Worth Fire Department buildings on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a suspect in a white Ford Taurus fired shots at the Fire Department's high-rise training tower at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, located at 505 West Felix, shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said at the time, 30 fire personnel were at the tower for training operations.

Five shots were fired from the vehicle at the 8-story building, and all of the shots hit the exterior, officials said. No one was injured.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to officials, the vehicle then fired three additional rounds into Fire Station 17, which is less than a mile away.

Officials said those rounds also struck the building, but no one was injured.

The Fort Worth Police Department was called to the scene, officials said. Officers were able to quickly apprehended the suspect who was subsequently taken into custody.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

American Red Cross Mar 22

North Texas Disaster Relief – American Red Cross North Texas

DallasNews.com 17 mins ago

SW Flight Attendants Ask White House to Drop Face Mask Mandate

Officials said the suspect's motive is not known at this time.

According to officials, there is no known threat to fire service personnel, but the fire department is using precautionary measures at all fire stations.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire Departmentdrive-by shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us