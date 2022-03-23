No Injuries Reported in Drive-By Shootings at Two Fort Worth Fire Department Buildings

Firefighters were unharmed after a shooting at several Fort Worth Fire Department buildings on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a suspect in a white Ford Taurus fired shots at the Fire Department's high-rise training tower at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, located at 505 West Felix, shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said at the time, 30 fire personnel were at the tower for training operations.

Five shots were fired from the vehicle at the 8-story building, and all of the shots hit the exterior, officials said. No one was injured.

According to officials, the vehicle then fired three additional rounds into Fire Station 17, which is less than a mile away.

Officials said those rounds also struck the building, but no one was injured.

The Fort Worth Police Department was called to the scene, officials said. Officers were able to quickly apprehended the suspect who was subsequently taken into custody.

Officials said the suspect's motive is not known at this time.

According to officials, there is no known threat to fire service personnel, but the fire department is using precautionary measures at all fire stations.