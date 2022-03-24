Cedar Hill

No Injuries Reported After Multiple Reports of Shots Fired Across Cedar Hill: Police

By Hannah Jones

cedar hill police car

Officers responded to multiple reports of shootings across Cedar Hill on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, officers received calls regarding shots fired around the city starting at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said there were multiple calls across the city over the next hour.

One caller described a suspect vehicle and informed officers that shots were being fired in the air from the vehicle, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, at approximately 12 a.m., Cedar Hill officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a high risk traffic stop.

Police said multiple rifles and handguns were located in the vehicle, and three individuals were arrested.

None of the individuals involved live in Cedar Hill, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

American Red Cross Mar 22

North Texas Disaster Relief – American Red Cross North Texas

McKinney 11 mins ago

Man Arrested After Driving 900 Miles to Meet Teenage Girl for Sex in McKinney

According to police, no injuries or property damage has been reported.

This article tagged under:

Cedar HillshootingCedar Hill police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us