No Injuries Reported After Multiple Reports of Shots Fired Across Cedar Hill: Police

Officers responded to multiple reports of shootings across Cedar Hill on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, officers received calls regarding shots fired around the city starting at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said there were multiple calls across the city over the next hour.

One caller described a suspect vehicle and informed officers that shots were being fired in the air from the vehicle, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, at approximately 12 a.m., Cedar Hill officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a high risk traffic stop.

Police said multiple rifles and handguns were located in the vehicle, and three individuals were arrested.

None of the individuals involved live in Cedar Hill, police said.

According to police, no injuries or property damage has been reported.