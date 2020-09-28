No Injuries Reported After Major Crash on I-30 in Grand Prairie

A crash involving two tractor-trailers caused delays on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie Monday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened on the westbound side of I-30 at Belt Line Road, Grand Prairie police said.

Police said a brake line ruptured, which caused on a big rig to come to a stop in one of the lanes of traffic. A few minutes later, a second tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the first one.

Despite major damage, police said there were no injuries.