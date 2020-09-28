Grand Prairie

No Injuries Reported After Major Crash on I-30 in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Police Department

A crash involving two tractor-trailers caused delays on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie Monday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened on the westbound side of I-30 at Belt Line Road, Grand Prairie police said.

Police said a brake line ruptured, which caused on a big rig to come to a stop in one of the lanes of traffic. A few minutes later, a second tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the first one.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 8 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

back to school 53 mins ago

Over Half of Dallas ISD Families Opt To Return to In-Person Learning

Despite major damage, police said there were no injuries.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us