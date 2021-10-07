Fort Worth

No Injuries in Large Warehouse Fire Near Downtown Fort Worth

No one was hurt in a large warehouse fire near downtown Fort Worth Wednesday night, firefighters say.

Crews were called at about 10 p.m. to a report of a fire at a warehouse in the 600 block of North Throckmorton Street, said Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

It took about 30 firefighters more than an hour to get the flames under control, Drivdahl said. At one point crews had to evacuate the building and focus their efforts on keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The warehouse was vacant at the time of the fire and there have been no reports of injuries, Drivdahl said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthfort worth fd
