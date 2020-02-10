No Injuries in Haltom City House Fire Sunday Night

A Haltom City man safely escaped a fire inside his home Sunday night after the quick action of two good Samaritans.

Tracey Wells said she and a delivery driver were passing by the home on the 4500 block of Biscayne Drive when they saw smoke and flames shooting from the roof. They stopped, called 911 and banged on the front door until someone answered, she said.

The homeowner said he was sleeping at the time and had no idea the house was on fire until he stepped outside and saw the flames, Wells said.

"I just feel like, I saw and fire and thought, someone needs to do something," Wells said. "So, it was natural instinct that we need to stop and do something. You don't get many chances like that, so when you do, you jump on that."

Haltom City firefighters said most of the damage appeared to be in the attic and upstairs area of the 2-story home.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the family who lives there.