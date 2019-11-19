No Injuries During House Fire in South Fort Worth

A fire at a single-story home in Fort Worth appeared to have started in the garage, officials say.

By Hannah Jones

A fire caused damage to a home in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, officials responded to a house fire at 4321 Rutland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. 

Officials say that when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-story house. The flames were momentarily visible through the roof of the home, officials say.

According to officials, the fire appeared to have started in or near the garage area of the home. 

No injuries were reported.

