No Injuries After Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Flower Mound Field

No one was hurt when a small airplane made an emergency landing in a field near Argyle High School Tuesday evening, fire officials say.

First responders in Flower Mound received a 911 call at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday from a person who said a small airplane had crashed in a field on the western edge of the Denton County town, a Flower Mound Fire official said.

Firefighters and police arrived to find a single-engine Cessna had landed in a field at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Cross Timbers Road, just south of the Argyle High School campus.

Two people who were on board the plane were not hurt, fire officials said.

It's not clear what forced the pilot to land in the field. A picture shared on Flower Mound Fire's social media showed the plane wedged between trees with damage to its wings and fuselage.

Flower Mound Fire was working to contain a fuel leak.

No other information was available.

