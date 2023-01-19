No Injuries After Fire Spreads to School Buses, Trucks at Northwest Dallas Facility

No one was hurt Thursday when a fire spread to several school buses parked in an industrial area of Northwest Dallas and ignited compressed natural gas tanks, firefighters say.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said multiple 911 calls at 3:30 p.m. reported an 18-wheeler fire and reports of an explosion at a parking lot where 18-wheelers and school buses were being kept.

The flames had spread to multiple vehicles by the time first responders arrived, with firefighters learning the vehicles ran on natural gas and their CNG tanks were at risk of exploding, the spokesman said. Crews focused on fighting the fire and spraying water onto nearby vehicles to keep their CNG tanks cool and protected.

By late Thursday afternoon, crews were working to put out hot spots and continue protecting other CNG tanks of the remaining vehicles parked in the lot.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or how many trucks and buses were damaged.

The facility appears to be part of the NGV Global Group, which describes itself online as a global technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and supports natural gas-operated medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles sold worldwide.