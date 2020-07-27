Dallas

No Injuries After Fire Destroys Abandoned Building in Pleasant Grove

No one was hurt after a fire ignited early Monday inside an abandoned Pleasant Grove building, authorities say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called about 2:10 a.m. to the 200 block of South Buckner Boulevard, where the former Ultimate Auto Group stood, a spokesman said.

Crews at the scene said the single-story metal building was consumed in flames when first responders arrived. Firefighters quickly began attacking. the fire and were able to quickly bring it under control, the spokesman said.

Everyone who was inside the building at the time of the fire escaped unharmed.

Investigators said they believed the fire may have been started by homeless people living inside the abandoned building. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

