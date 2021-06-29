No Injures Reported During Fire at Thai Restaurant in Dallas

No one was injured after a fire at a Thai restaurant in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were dispatched to a 911 call for a structure fire at Sakhuu Thai Restaurant, located on the 4800 block of Bryan Street, after someone called and reported fire coming through the roof shortly before 2 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the fire coming through the roof of the restaurant.

When firefighters accessed the source of the fire, they found that it was actually fire on the roof and extinguished it in approximately 15 minutes, officials said.

Fire Investigators said they determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and began as the result of an electrical short near where an awning met the roof of the restaurant.

According to officials, there was no one at the restaurant at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported.