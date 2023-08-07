No hazards identified after fire at paint plant, Garland authorities say

No evacuations will be ordered in Garland after Monday morning’s massive fire and explosions at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant.

“The Garland Fire Department is aware that during the fire a strong chemical odor was observed by people in the area as fire suppression efforts were underway,” fire chief Mark Lee said. “Hazardous Materials team responded and initiated preliminary air quality testing at the site and in nearby neighborhoods. Based on the results of the initial testing. It was determined that an evacuation of the surrounding area was not necessary.”

However, tests for air quality, as well as stormwater runoff, will continue.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the city has requested assistance from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency. We've also requested the EPA to conduct fly-over air monitoring assessments," Lee said.

It remains unclear what chemicals authorities are concerned about.

“They have a list of about three pages, a single line of the chemicals that go into the paint. And so, at this time, I do not have that information as to which chemicals were burning or which ones were released,” Lee said. "TCEQ has been doing a drive around, monitoring continuously since the time of the fire. The hazmat teams that were here in the overnight hours confirmed that there were no hazards that we needed to deal with."

A total of 16 fire units responded to the calls for explosions just before 1:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames in less than two hours.

“It was outstanding performance by our fire crews that were here,” Lee said.

All employees at the plant were accounted for and only one person reported injuries.

“One employee was being treated at the scene for minor injuries,” Lee said.

In the area, some have expressed concern about health risks due to fumes.

“It's a paint factory. I’m not trying to get poisoned,” Roberto Gavia said. Gavia lives about three minutes away from the plant. The explosions kept him, and his wife awake. “It scared the living hell out of us.”

As of Monday afternoon, a portion of South Shiloh Road remained closed to traffic.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Therefore, the city is requesting the public to please stay out of the immediate area," Lee said.

The road closure has brought business for those in the area to a near standstill.

“Usually when we're busy, we're anywhere from like 10 to 20 customers,” Lalo Hernandez said. Hernandez works at the King Wheel and Tire located on the 1300 block of South Shiloh Road. “Today we’ve had three… It’s almost the end of the day, and we don’t have anything to do besides sit there… They’re not letting anybody through.”

Across from the mechanic shop is the convenience store, A Dash In. The owner told NBC 5 his sales were 70% less than usual.

Authorities were not able to provide an approximate time for when the road will reopen. A representative for Sherwin-Williams has not responded to a request for comment from NBC 5.