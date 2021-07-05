Dallas

No Death Penalty for Dallas Man in Slaying of Woman Found Dead in Pennsylvania: DA

A Texas man will not face a possible death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson officially ruled out the possibility of capital punishment Thursday in the case of 29-year-old Tracy Ray Rollins Jr. of Dallas, PennLive.com reported.

Johnson said he agreed not to seek the death penalty if Rollins waived his preliminary hearing, which he did in May.

Rollins is charged with homicide and abuse of corpse in the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, whose body was found Feb. 7 along an I-80 eastbound ramp.

The long-haul tractor-trailer driver was arrested a few days later at a truck stop in Southington, Connecticut.

