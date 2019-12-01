Nine People Displaced in Arlington Apartment Fire

A firefighter had a minor injury, but was not transported to a hospital

By Claire Cardona

The Dallas Morning News

Nine people were displaced and a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Arlington, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the 800 block of Cotton Creek Circle in North Arlington, where flames were coming through the roof and chimney of a two-story apartment.

The fire was brought under control, but six units were determined to be uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross and apartment management were working with the residents.

A firefighter had a minor injury, but was not transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

