Nicole Barrett, Dallas Talk Show Host, Businesswoman and Former Miss Black Texas, Dies at 46

Radio and TV host, cigar company CEO, and former Miss Black Texas Nicole Barrett has at the age of 46.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Barrett died on Aug. 10 after suffering an aneurysm.

Barrett reported for Elite News in Dallas and hosted “The Nicole Barrett Show” on KLIF-AM (570), interviewing stars and icons like actors Diahann Carroll, Larry Hagman, and Debbie Reynolds, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Barrett also became the first Black woman to own a cigar company, Kinky Friedman Cigars.

Friedman, a singer and one-time Texas gubernatorial candidate, remained the face of the brand, while Barrett worked to introduce a new product line as CEO.

Barrett attended North Mesquite High School and received an acting scholarship to the College of Santa Fe in New Mexico, the Dallas Morning News reported.

She was named Miss Black Texas in 2002, appeared on episodes of the Style Network's Big Rich Texas from 2011 to 2012, and was named one of Modern Luxury magazine's Fresh Faces of Fashion in 2013.

Barrett served on the board of the Dallas Theatre Guild and planned numerous events, including a luncheon with Reynolds, a concert gala with the singer Shirley Jones, and Friedman’s Birthday Bash.

According to the Dallas Morning News, she is survived by her mother, Linda Barrett, as well as many family members and friends.

A celebration of life took place Aug. 21 at Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church in Dallas, with interment at Restland Memorial Park.

