Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen serves more than food in Dallas, it honors a mother's legacy

Tucked away along Lower Greenville’s bustling restaurant row is a small kitchen with a big story — and even bigger heart.

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen, which opened in 2020 and is known for its deeply flavorful Northern Vietnamese dishes, was among just seven restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth to receive a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide’s first-ever Texas edition, released in 2024. The award recognizes eateries offering high-quality food at reasonable prices — and is often seen as a sign of a restaurant destined for even greater accolades.

It was one of a handful of Asian-owned restaurants to receive a nod from Michelin in Texas, a place where BBQ and southern cuisine is often king.

Six months after the prestigious award, owner Carol Nguyen spoke on camera for the first time with NBC 5 about the recognition, which she says was more than a culinary milestone. It was personal.

“I never imagined that one day… my little restaurant would be recognized with such a prestigious award,” Nguyen said in an interview in her native Vietnamese language. “But what means even more is that my mother’s name is honored through this award. That’s what makes me happiest.”

Ngon translates to “delicious” in Vietnamese, but it also carries a deeper meaning. The restaurant is a play on letters for Nguyen’s mother, Ngôn, whose recipes and care are at the heart of the restaurant’s menu.

“Every time I go back to Vietnam, my mom always cooks the dishes I love. Those dishes have been in my mind since I was a child,” Nguyen said. “The flavors and the way Mom presents the dishes are always in my mind.”

Nguyen was born in Vietnam, left as a refugee to Australia, and spent years living there before eventually returning to Vietnam — and later relocating to the U.S. It wasn’t until she arrived in America that she began cooking Vietnamese food for herself and her family.

“When I’m far away, I don’t have many opportunities to enjoy Mom’s cooking anymore,” Nguyen said. “I usually only go back once a year, and every time I do, I always say, 'Mom, please make this dish, Mom, please make that dish.' Then one day, I thought to myself—why don’t I try cooking those dishes myself?

Inspired by the street vendors she grew up visiting in Hanoi, her menu features phở simmered for 24 hours in beef bone broth, fresh handmade spring rolls, and rich curries. Ngon is currently the only restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth specializing in Northern Vietnamese cuisine.

“Of course, it would never taste exactly like the way Mom cooks, but I thought—why not try cooking it myself? That way, I could share it with my family, my friends, or anyone who loves Vietnamese food and wants to know how my mom used to make it,” Nguyen said. “That’s the reason why I started thinking about opening a Vietnamese restaurant in the U.S. My mom has four children, and I’m the one who has been away from the family the longest.”

One of the most distinctive items on the menu is Cà Phê Trứng, or Vietnamese Egg Coffee — a creamy, whipped mixture of egg yolk, condensed milk, and dark roast drip espresso. The drink dates back to the 1940s in Hanoi, during wartime when milk was scarce.

While the Michelin honor has brought new attention to her business, Nguyen says her focus remains on sharing the flavors of her childhood and honoring the legacy of the women who raised her.

“The most important people in my life are my grandmother and my mom,” she said. “Because I wasn’t able to be near my mom, there are so many things I want to do to honor her.”

Since the award announcement, Nguyen has set her sights on growth, hoping to open a second location in the near future.

“Thank you to everyone who has been with me since the very beginning, from the time Ngon didn’t even exist, to when I started taking small, careful steps to run a real restaurant,” she said. “It honestly hasn’t been easy. It’s been very hard. I opened Ngon during COVID, and back then, there were no promises or guarantees that it would succeed.”

But no matter how far the brand expands, she says the spirit of Ngon will always stay close to home.

“Now, I feel like Ngon is my second home. It’s a place where I can present and cook dishes with the familiar flavors of my childhood home,” Nguyen said. “And I’m not afraid to share that with Americans or people who aren’t Vietnamese – I want them to feel welcome, not like outsiders.”

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen is located at 1907 Greenville Avenue in Dallas. To learn more, click here.