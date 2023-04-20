NFL Veteran Booked Into Dallas County Jail for Thousands in Unpaid Child Support

A retired NFL player was booked into the Dallas County jail Monday for failing to pay tens of thousands of dollars in child and spousal support over the past two years.

Michael D. Johnson, who played roughly a decade for the Cincinnati Bengals, must spend 180 days in jail, Dallas County Judge Kimberly Brown ruled.

The 36-year-old Alabama native must also pay roughly $196,000 in attorney fees and child and spousal support to his wife, Dennice Johnson, with whom he shares a 4-year-old son and is divorcing. About $25,000 of the sum will come from garnished wages, according to court documents.

Click here for more on this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.