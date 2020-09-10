NFL Season Kicks Off With Nod to Social Injustice at Chiefs-Texans Contest

Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs wears End Racism on the back of his helmet during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs offered a symbolic gesture of support for racial injustice ahead of the NFL's first game of the season Thursday, NBC News reports.

Before kickoff, the Chiefs stood with locked arms along their goal line as the national anthem was played on screens within Arrowhead Stadium.

At least one Kansas City player, defensive end Alex Okafor, appeared to kneel, and the Houston Texans remained in the locker room.

Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs kicks off the NFL season against the Houston Texans tonight, in a game that many were not sure will happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Texans returned to the field to lock arms with the Chiefs in a show of unity, some Chiefs fans were heard booing and performed the celebratory "Arrowhead Chop." The team last month officially banned headdresses and face paint that appropriates American Indian culture.

