A group of NFL players spent Saturday helping young offensive and defensive linemen develop their skills at the 3rd annual "Wise Big Man Camp" in Carrollton.

One of the instructors was Cleveland Browns all-pro pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Arlington Martin High School graduate says this camp is similar to ones DeSoto native and Denver Broncos star Von Miller used to hold.