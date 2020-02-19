NFL

NFL Free Agent Greg Robinson Jailed in Texas on Pot Charge

Records show NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field at halftime of a game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 22, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore won 31-15.

" data-ellipsis="false">

NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.

Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 12 mins ago

Trees Removed Along White Rock Creek, Exactly Why Unclear

Dallas 19 mins ago

Dallas Police Online Reporting System Now Available in Spanish

The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson's representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLEl Pasogreg robinson
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us