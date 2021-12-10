Fort Worth

Newborn's Death Investigated in Fort Worth

Police, Texas DFPS investigating child's death

Fort Worth police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating the death of a newborn girl who died shortly after birth Wednesday.

Police told NBC 5 that officers were called to a home on the 4900 block of Hampshire Boulevard at 2:12 p.m. for an unspecified reason and that when they arrived they found the deceased infant in the family's carport.

Further details about what may have happened to the child were not released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to confirm the child's cause of death.

Police said the department's Crimes Against Children Unit have been notified of the child's death. Police added there is no danger to the public and that the death appears to be an isolated incident.

Police have not confirmed whether a criminal act took place and have not announced any charges.

Meanwhile, Texas DFPS confirmed they had no previous involvement with the family and confirmed they would also be investigating the child's death.

Fort WorthFort Worth policeTexas DFPS
