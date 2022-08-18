Newborn Baby Found in Bushes Outside of Waxahachie Town Homes

A newborn baby found in the bushes Thursday morning in Waxahachie is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The Waxahachie Police Department received a 911 call Thursday morning around 8:36 a.m. of an infant that was discovered in the bushes at the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South Interstate Highway 35E.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the newborn baby boy in the bushes wrapped in a T-shirt.

The infant was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie where he is in good condition, according to the Waxahachie Police department.

The baby is in the custody of CPS and no charges have been filed until the investigation is complete, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waxahachie Police Department.